Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan swing king Wasim Akram has applauded fast bowler Haris Rauf for the consistency he has shown as of late.

Rauf, who is capable of bowling at speeds above 150 kph, has regularly taken wickets and made an impact when he has the ball in his hand.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, he has picked up six wickets in six matches at an average of 25.83 and an economy rate of 7.04.

Given how well he has fared and how important he has become for the men in green, Wasim praised the 29-year-old for making full use of his opportunity and showing how much talent he has.

“Haris Rauf has been consistent for Pakistan,” he said on Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are through to the T20 World Cup final after taking down New Zealand by seven wickets in their semi-final clash on Wednesday.

They will now go up against India or England in the final on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

