Iconic South Africa batsman AB de Villiers said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been a “fantastic addition” to the country’s success.

Azam leads the men in green in all three formats and has established himself as their number one batsman too.

Having led by example despite the leadership pressure and responsibilities, De Villiers said it’s great to see the 28-year-old “taking ownership”.

“He is a fantastic addition to Pakistan’s success, and it’s great to see young generations taking ownership,” he said during a live session on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is captaining Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, where he has scored 92 runs in six matches at an average of 15.33 and a strike-rate of 87.61.

He made an extremely useful contribution in the team’s seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the semi-final on Wednesday as he smashed 53 runs off 42 balls, which included seven boundaries.

The men in green will face India or England in the final on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

