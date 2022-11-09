Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson admitted that his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam is “top of the world” right now.

Azam is the number one batsman in ODIs, third in Tests and fourth in T20 Internationals.

Williamson, meanwhile, is sixth in Tests, 13th in ODIs and 47th in T20 Internationals.

Given how consistent Azam has been in all three formats, Williamson conceded that no one is better than the 28-year-old at the moment.

“Babar is at the top of the world,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The two elite batsmen will go head to head in their T20 World Cup semi-final on Wednesday in Sydney.

The winner will face either India or England in the final on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

