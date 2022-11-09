Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz is “very much like Ravindra Jadeja”.

Both Nawaz and Jadeja are left-arm spinners, but the latter represents India.

Nawaz has become the men in green’s go-to spinner in limited overs cricket ahead of Imad Wasim, who hasn’t played international cricket since the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The 28-year-old is also starting to be used in Test cricket.

“They have gone for Mohammad Nawaz, who is very much like Ravindra Jadeja,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the T20 World Cup, Nawaz has claimed three wickets in six matches at an average of 22.33 and an economy rate of 7.44.

He has also made 63 runs at an average of 15.75 and a strike-rate of 110.52.

Pakistan advanced to the final of the T20 World Cup after beating New Zealand by seven wickets in the semi-final on Wednesday in Sydney.

They will either face India or England in the final, which will take place on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

