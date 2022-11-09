Image courtesy of: Unsplash

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has admitted that Pakistan are a formidable team in all three formats of the game.

His comments come after the dates of New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan were confirmed, marking the first time they will visit the country since 2003.

It also comes ahead of their T20 World Cup semi-finals clash on Wednesday in Sydney.

“It’s really exciting to be playing cricket back in Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Pakistan has a team formidable in all formats. We know it’s a tough task but one challenge we look forward to as a team is that they are always balanced.”

The Black Caps will play two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20 Internationals.

The first Test will be held in Karachi from December 27 to 31, while the second Test will be played in Multan from January 4 to 8.

The first three ODIs will be hosted in Karachi from January 11 to 15.

New Zealand will then return to Pakistan in April to complete the tour, with four T20 Internationals taking place in Karachi from April 13 to 19, while the fifth match will be played in Lahore on April 23.

Two of the remaining five ODIs will also be held in Lahore from April 26 to 28, while the other three will be played in Rawalpindi from May 1 to 7.

The winner between Pakistan and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semi-final will face either India or England in the final, which will take place on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

