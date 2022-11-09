Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim said there the national selectors are to blame for creating the fake illusion of a rivalry between him and Mohammad Nawaz.

Nawaz overtook Imad to become Pakistan’s go-to spinner in limited overs cricket.

Since he has done well and made excellent contributions with both bat and ball, Imad has not represented his country since the 2021 T20 World Cup.

“To be honest, there has never been any competition like that between myself and any other bowlers. Unfortunately, this is all the making of the selectors for reasons best known to them,” he told PakPassion.

Nawaz is playing for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, where he has taken two wickets in five matches at an average of 27.50.

He also scored 63 runs at an average of 15.75 and a strike-rate of 110.52.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

