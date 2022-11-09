Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said it’s time for the team to back captain Babar Azam after he always showed his support and faith in the players.

The 28-year-old went through a rough patch with the bat in the T20 World Cup, where he scored 39 runs in five matches at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 61.90.

With the team’s leader going through a tough time and trying to rediscover his form, Shadab insisted that the onus is on himself and the rest of the players to keep supporting Azam.

“He supported us, so we have to support him now,” the 24-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. If they win, they will advance to the final, where they will either face India or England on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Fit as a fiddle, Pakistan great Wasim Akram on one of the best fielders

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 4388 ( 57.16 % ) No! 3289 ( 42.84 % )

Like this: Like Loading...