Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood said he is highly impressed with the skillset fast bowler Haris Rauf possesses.

Rauf has become one of the leading bowlers in limited overs cricket for the men in green as he takes wickets regularly and troubles the opposition batsmen with his pace.

He is currently playing in the T20 World Cup, where he has claimed six wickets in six matches at an average of 25.83 and an economy rate of 7.04.

“Performances are part of the game and I am impressed with his skillset,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan booked their spot in the T20 World Cup final after beating New Zealand by seven wickets in their semi-final clash on Wednesday.

The men in green will either take on India or England in the final, which will take place on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

