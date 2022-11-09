Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram thinks India batsman Suryakumar Yadav is a special talent since he has the ability to dominate against pace and spin.

With the 32-year-old able to score runs against all types of bowling, Wasim acknowledged that this makes him a “very dangerous player”.

Yadav has been in dominant form in the T20 World Cup, where he has accumulated 225 runs in five matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 75 and a strike-rate of 193.96.

“I think he is a very dangerous player against either spin or fast bowlers once he sets in,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

India are in the semi-finals, where they will play England on Thursday in Adelaide.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are through to the final after they triumphed by seven wickets in their semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday.

The final will be held on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

