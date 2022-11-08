Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan great Wasim Akram has branded Virat Kohli as one of the fielders in the India team, saying he’s “still fit as a fiddle”.

Despite being 33 years old, the former India captain has shown no signs of slowing down.

In addition to his top-notch fielding, he is also in top form with the bat again after going through a rough two-year patch where he failed to score runs consistently.

“He’s still fit as a fiddle. He is still one of the best fielders in the Indian squad,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the T20 World Cup, Kohli has amassed 246 runs in five matches, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 123 and a strike-rate of 138.98.

Both India and Pakistan have made it to the semi-finals and will play England and New Zealand respectively.

Pakistan will be in action on Wednesday in Sydney, while India will play on Thursday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

