Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim said captain Babar Azam needs to take more accountability when it comes to selection matters involving the national team.

This comes after Imad has continuously demanded answers as to why he has been ignored by the selectors since the 2021 T20 World Cup.

He pointed out that Azam “has to take an interest in these matters too”, especially considering he will be leading the men in green for the foreseeable future.

“I do feel that he has to take an interest in these matters too because he will be leading the Pakistan side for a long time and what is happening with me in terms of selection can also happen to him, Mohammad Rizwan or some other player too,” he told PakPassion.

“Babar is doing a great job as Pakistan captain at this time, but he has to take control of selection matters and become more accountable because at the end of the day, he is the one leading the team on the field and such issues will affect his team’s results. Babar is an excellent captain, and I am sure he will look deeply into this situation.”

In the T20 World Cup, Azam has scored 39 runs in five matches at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 61.90.

Despite this, Pakistan are through to the semi-finals, where they will take on New Zealand on Wednesday in Sydney.

If they progress to the final, which will be held on Sunday in Melbourne, they will either face India or England.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

