Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim said he is sure he will make his international comeback in the future.

He last played for the men in green during the 2021 T20 World Cup as Mohammad Nawaz has leapfrogged him to become the first-choice spinner in limited overs cricket.

But, with the 33-year-old having “great self-belief” and backing his potential, he made it clear that he will be back in “Pakistan colours soon”.

“What I am sure about is that I will make a comeback for Pakistan, sooner or later. This is because I have great self-belief and also believe in my potential. I do not have to prove to the world that I am good enough to play but I have to show to myself that I can and will play, and God Willing you will see me in Pakistan colours soon,” Imad told PakPassion.

