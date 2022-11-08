Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imad Wasim wants Pakistan to keep handing chances to powerful batsman Haider Ali as he wants to see him “perform better”.

Haider has shown flashes of brilliance in his career, but has not been able to score runs consistently.

This has led to him being in and out of the side as the men in green have trialled other power-hitters.

The 22-year-old has been given the opportunity to play in the ongoing T20 World Cup, but couldn’t make the most of it as he mustered two runs in two matches at an average of one and a strike-rate of 40.

“The way cricket is going nowadays, he needs to play his aggressive brand of cricket and yes there will be ups and downs in his career, but he needs to keep his mindset positive and hopefully as he gets more chances, he will perform better,” Imad told PakPassion.

Pakistan have qualified for the semi-finals and will play New Zealand on Wednesday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

