Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy said Pakistan captain Babar Azam was “quietly scoring runs for fun” just recently.

Azam has struggled in the T20 World Cup, where he scored 39 runs in five matches at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 61.90.

Despite failing to perform in the tournament, Sammy insisted that people shouldn’t start doubting the 28-year-old skills.

“Babar was just quietly scoring runs for fun, so that’s cricket; form is temporary, class is permanent,” Sammy was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green will face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday in Sydney.

If they win, they will either play India or England in the final on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

