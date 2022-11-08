Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan pace bowler Umar Gul said everyone felt that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi was being overloaded prior to him breaking down.

Afridi spent a couple of months on the sidelines with a right knee ligament injury.

However, prior to his injury when people voiced their concerns about his workload, Gul pointed out that the 22-year-old was performing well.

“Everyone said Shaheen was being overloaded as he continued to play but he also performed well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi made a full recovery in time to play in the T20 World Cup, where he has taken eight wickets in five matches at an average of 14.75 and an economy rate of 6.21.

Pakistan are through to the semi-finals and will play New Zealand on Wednesday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

