Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

India megastar Virat Kohli believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “probably the top batsman in the world right now”.

Explaining the reason behind his choice, he pointed to Azam’s consistency when it comes to scoring runs.

He added that the 28-year-old also shines in all three formats, which is extremely difficult to do.

“He is probably the top batsman in the world right now across formats, performing so consistently,” Kohli told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently leading the men in green in the T20 World Cup, where he has amassed 39 runs in five matches at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 61.90.

Even though he has struggled to score runs, the men in green still managed to make it to the semi-finals and will go up against New Zealand on Wednesday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No!

