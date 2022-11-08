Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said captain Babar Azam is “one shot away from returning to form”.

Azam hasn’t been anywhere near his best in the T20 World Cup, where he has scored 39 runs in five matches at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 61.90.

While the 28-year-old has struggled throughout the ICC tournament, he has put up a number of impressive performances throughout the year.

With this in mind, Shadab has backed him to get back to his best in the near future.

“He is one shot away from returning to form,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are through to the semi-finals after beating Bangladesh by five wickets on Sunday.

They will now face New Zealand on Wednesday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

