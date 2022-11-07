Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan seamer Umar Gul conceded that pace bowler Hasan Ali is not in the same form as he used to be.

At one point, Hasan was on fire and taking wickets every time he stepped out onto the field.

However, his form started to cool substantially and the wickets began to dry up, which led to him being dropped from the team.

“Hasan Ali is getting in and out, and he is not in the same form as before. He has given very good performances in the past,” Gul was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan is currently playing for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has picked up 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 41.90.

He was not picked for the T20 World Cup, where Pakistan have made it to the semi-finals after beating Bangladesh by five wickets on Sunday.

The men in green will now take on New Zealand on Wednesday in Sydney for a spot in the final, which will be held in Melbourne on Sunday.

If Pakistan advance to the final, they will either take on India or England.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

