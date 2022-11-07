Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed that his two favourite hobbies outside cricket are going shopping and playing snooker.

He said this while doing a quickfire questions video that was posted online by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Azam is captaining the men in green in the T20 World Cup, where he has amassed 39 runs in five matches at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 61.90.

Despite his struggles with the bat, Pakistan have made it to the semi-final after beating Bangladesh by five wickets on Sunday.

They will now take on New Zealand on Wednesday in Sydney for a spot in the final, which will be held on Sunday in Melbourne.

If Pakistan advance to the final, they will either face India or England.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

