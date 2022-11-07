Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn said Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf has bowled “phenomenally well” throughout the T20 World Cup.

Rauf, who is capable of hitting speeds close to 150 kph, has been in red-hot form as he has claimed six wickets in five matches at an average of 20.50 and an economy rate of 6.83.

His bowling has been one of the key reasons why the men in green have managed to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

Pakistan needed to beat South Africa on Thursday and did exactly that as they triumphed by 33 runs via the D/L method.

Having witnessed what Rauf has done with the ball, Steyn admitted that he is highly impressed.

“He’s bowled phenomenally well in this tournament,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now through to the semi-finals after they defeated Bangladesh by five wickets on Sunday.

They will now go up against New Zealand on Wednesday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

