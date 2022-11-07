Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan made it clear that Babar Azam “is our best captain” and also the undisputed leader of the team.

Azam has had a forgettable campaign in the T20 World Cup thus far as he has only managed to score 39 runs in five matches at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 61.90.

Shadab noted that Azam, like everyone, makes mistakes but it doesn’t take away from the leadership qualities he has shown.

“Sometimes, he makes mistakes, but he is our leader; he is our best captain,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.\

The men in green beat Bangladesh by five wickets to book their spot in the semi-final, where they will go up against New Zealand on Wednesday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Is his class gone, Daren Sammy warns people not to doubt Pakistan batsman

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 4238 ( 56.43 % ) No! 3272 ( 43.57 % )

Like this: Like Loading...