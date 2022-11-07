Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim said batsman Haider Ali is a match-winner on his day and should be given more opportunities to prove this.

Haider hasn’t been anywhere near his best as of late as he has struggled to score big runs.

He had the chance to keep hold of his spot in the national team during the T20 World Cup, but has failed to fire as he has been limited to two runs in two matches at an average of one and a strike-rate of 40.

Even though he is falling short of what is expected of him, Imad wants the selectors and team management to keep backing him.

“Players like Haider Ali are match-winners on their day so never write them off and instead give them more opportunities and make them feel secure and they will shine,” he told PakPassion.

Pakistan qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-final after they triumphed over Bangladesh by five wickets on Sunday.

They will now face New Zealand on Wednesday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bowled phenomenally well, Dale Steyn on Pakistan fast bowler clocked close to 155 kph

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 4288 ( 56.65 % ) No! 3281 ( 43.35 % )

Like this: Like Loading...