Former West Indies all-rounder Daren Sammy has asked whether Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s class is gone since he has struggled to score runs during the T20 World Cup.

Azam has been restricted to 39 runs in five matches at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 61.90.

Even though he hasn’t been able to lead by example, Sammy made it clear that it doesn’t take away from “how great he is as a batsman”.

“Obviously, Babar couldn’t score, but that doesn’t take away the class of Babar and how great he is as a batsman,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-final after beating Bangladesh by five wickets on Sunday.

They will face New Zealand in the semi-final on Wednesday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

