Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has defended captain Babar Azam’s poor performance in the T20 World Cup, saying “he is human also”.

Azam has been in terrific form throughout the year, but hasn’t been able to shine in the ICC tournament as he has made 39 runs in five matches at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 61.90.

Even though the 28-year-old has failed to live up to the high expectations people have of him, Shadab said Azam is still a “world-class player”.

“He is a world-class player, no doubt, but he is human also,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now play in the T20 World Cup semi-final, where they face New Zealand on Wednesday in Sydney.

If they triumph, they will book their place in the final, which will be held on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

