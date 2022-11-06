Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim, who hasn’t played international cricket since the 2021 T20 World Cup, believes he is one of the top 10 all-rounders in the world.

The 33-year-old has represented his country in 55 ODIs and taken 44 wickets at an average of 44.17.

He has also scored 986 runs, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 42.86 and a strike-rate of 110.86.

As for T20 Internationals, he has claimed 55 wickets in 58 games at an average of 23.49.

In regards to his batting, he has amassed 339 runs at an average of 13.03 and a strike-rate of 143.64.

“I feel that I am one of the top ten all-rounders in the world,” Imad told PakPassion.

He used to be Pakistan’s first-choice spinner in white-ball cricket, but was replaced by Mohammad Nawaz, who cemented his spot in the team with regular strong performances.

Nawaz is playing for the men in green in the T20 World Cup, where he snapped up two wickets in five matches at an average of 27.50.

He has also accumulated 63 runs at an average of 15.75 and a strike-rate of 110.52.

Pakistan are in the semi-finals after beating Bangladesh and will face New Zealand on Wednesday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

