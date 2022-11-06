Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has urged big-hitting batsman Haider Ali to keep staying aggressive and not downgrade his attacking mindset.

This comes after Haider has come under fire for his shot selection, especially considering he has not made many meaningful contributions as of late.

The 22-year-old was given the chance to put his skills on show in the T20 World Cup, but flopped spectacularly as he was restricted to two runs in two matches at an average of one and a strike-rate of 40.

Despite this, Imad wants the youngster to remain positive when out at the crease and keep backing himself.

“I would advise him to keep on being positive and doing what he does best which is to play aggressively,” he told PakPassion.

Pakistan are through to the T20 World Cup semi-finals after beating Bangladesh by five wickets.

They will now face New Zealand on Wednesday in Sydney for a place in the final, which will be held on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

