Amazing player, AB de Villiers on Pakistan high achiever

Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary South Africa batsman AB de Villiers said there is no doubt in his mind that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “an amazing player”.

Azam has been leading the men in green in the T20 World Cup, where he has not been at his best.

In the four games he has played, the 28-year-old has scored 14 runs at an average of 3.50 and a strike-rate of 46.66.

Even though he has failed to shine in the star-studded tournament, De Villiers still thinks that Azam is right up there with the best.

“Babar Azam is an amazing player,” De Villiers said during a live session on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan defeated South Africa by 33 runs via the D/L method on Thursday to keep their hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals alive.

They will now face Bangladesh on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Going to be a big force, Dale Steyn on Pakistan game changing player

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 4180 ( 56.21 % ) No! 3256 ( 43.79 % )

Like this: Like Loading...