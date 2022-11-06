Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has advised batsman Haider Ali to drown out all the noise his critics are making.

Haider has been criticised heavily for his failure to score runs consistently and over his shot selection as well.

He hasn’t made matters any better during the T20 World Cup as he has failed to score runs.

In the two games he has played, he has mustered a meagre two runs at an average of one and a strike-rate of 40.

Seeing that the 22-year-old is struggling, Imad offered him some words of support and encouraged him to keep going and not get bogged down by all the talk.

“My advice to Haider would be to stay positive and keep on doing what he knows best and not worry about the opinions of people. This is because people change their opinions in a matter of two innings,” he told PakPassion.

Pakistan qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-finals after defeating Bangladesh by five wickets on Sunday.

They will now face New Zealand on Wednesday in Sydney for a spot in the final, which will be held on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: I’m in the top 10 for sure, Pakistan player believes he’s an elite all-rounder

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 4220 ( 56.35 % ) No! 3269 ( 43.65 % )

Like this: Like Loading...