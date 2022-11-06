Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary India opener Virender Sehwag said if Mohammad Haris continues to play the way he did against South Africa in the T20 World Cup, he “might force” Pakistan captain Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan to move down the order.

Right now, Azam and Rizwan open the batting for the men in green in T20 Internationals.

However, many have criticsed them for playing too slow and putting pressure on the middle order batsmen to score quick runs when they get out.

Sehwag feels that Haris could excel as an opening batsman, especially as he hammered 28 runs off 11 deliveries against the Proteas when coming in at number three.

That innings included two boundaries and three sixes, which is just the kind of firepower Pakistan may need at the top of the order.

“If he continues playing like this, he might force Rizwan and Babar to come down the order,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan defeated South Africa by 33 runs via the D/L method on Thursday, which kept their hopes of qualifying for the T20 World Cup semi-finals alive.

They will now need to beat Bangladesh on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

