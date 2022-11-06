Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan big-hitting batsman Mohammad Haris revealed that captain Babar Azam instructed him to play his natural game without any fear whatsoever.

Haris’ revelation comes after he stole the spotlight for a short while in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup victory over South Africa.

The 21-year-old rising star, who was added to the main squad as a replacement for the injured Fakhar Zaman, blasted 28 runs off 11 balls, which included two boundaries and three sixes, in his side’s 33-run win via the D/L method.

Having been given the license to unleash his power shots, Haris didn’t hold back and admitted that he is glad it paid off.

“My captain told me to play without fear and not think much about the bowlers. He told me to play my natural game and focus ball to ball, and I succeeded while following it,” he said in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s triumph over the Proteas kept their hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals alive.

They will now need to beat Bangladesh on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: This boy can play, AB de Villiers knew Pakistan player would make it big the first time he saw him

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 4180 ( 56.21 % ) No! 3256 ( 43.79 % )

Like this: Like Loading...