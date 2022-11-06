Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn said Pakistan quick Haris Rauf is always going to be a “big force” when he bowls.

Rauf is currently representing his country in the T20 World Cup, where he has taken five wickets in four matches at an average of 20.40.

The men in green started their campaign with back-to-back losses against India and Zimbabwe before bouncing back with wins over the Netherlands and South Africa.

Their victory over the Proteas was a crucial one as it kept their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

With Pakistan now needing to beat Bangladesh, Steyn feels Pakistan will be looking to Rauf to get the job done with the ball.

“He’s going to be a big force,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s clash against Bangladesh will take place in Adelaide on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

