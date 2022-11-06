Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Former India opener Virender Sehwag said Pakistan power-hitter Mohammad Haris has a bright future ahead of him.
This comes after Haris impressed a lot of people with his quickfire 28 against South Africa in the T20 World Cup.
Taking on the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Wayne Parnell, the 21-year-old smashed two boundaries and three sixes en route to 28 runs, which came off just 11 balls.
With a strike-rate of 254.54 in that innings, Sehwag was impressed with what he saw from Haris and really likes the way the youngster played.
“The way he [Mohammad Haris] batted, his future is bright,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Haris followed up his blistering performance against South Africa with an 18-ball 31 against Bangladesh, which included a boundary and two sixes.
His efforts helped Pakistan triumph by five wickets and put them in the semi-final, where they will take on New Zealand on Wednesday in Sydney.
Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir
