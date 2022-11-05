Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Rumman Raees has revealed that he is eyeing an international comeback as he believes he still has “five or six years ahead of me”.

Raees’ career has been affected by injuries and he last represented his country in January 2018.

He recently played for the Bagh Stallions in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and was in good form as he took eight wickets in five matches at an average of 17.12.

Even though it has been nearly five years since he last played for Pakistan, the 31-year-old noted that there is nothing stopping him from making a return.

“I try to play good cricket as much as possible and to enjoy my cricket. I have been injured during the peak of my career, but I still have five or six years ahead of me, and if I stay fit, I can make a comeback,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup, where they managed to keep their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals alive with a 33-run win over South Africa via the D/L method on Thursday.

Their next match will be against Bangladesh on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

