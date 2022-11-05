Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim said he absolutely has no problems with captain Babar Azam.

He made this clear after venting his frustration over not being selected to play for the men in green since the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The 33-year-old has fallen behind Mohammad Nawaz on the pecking order as the latter has become the first-choice spinner in limited overs cricket for Pakistan.

Even though this is the case, Imad reiterated that he doesn’t blame Azam, who he considers to be a “world-class player”.

“I have absolutely no issues with Babar Azam as he is the captain of Pakistan and a world-class player as well,” he told PakPassion.

Azam is currently leading Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, where the team have managed to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive after beating South Africa on Thursday.

Their next match will be against Bangladesh on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan need him to score big runs, Younis Khan on difference making batsman

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 4109 ( 56.33 % ) No! 3186 ( 43.67 % )

Like this: Like Loading...