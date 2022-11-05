Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur said the team have to separate captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan at the top of the order.

He noted that they can’t be batting together, especially considering how fragile the middle order has been.

Since the men in green are in desperate need of someone who can solidify that particular area, he noted that it has to be either Azam or Rizwan.

“I think they should [separate Babar and Rizwan],” he said on ESPNcricinfo’s T20 Time Out programme.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Azam has made 14 runs in four games at an average of 3.50 and a strike-rate of 46.66.

As for Rizwan, he has amassed 71 runs in four matches at an average of 17.75 and a strike-rate of 100.

Pakistan still have a chance of getting into the semi-finals as they took down South Africa on Thursday.

Their next match will be against Bangladesh on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

