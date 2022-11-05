Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said India big-hitting entertainer Suryakumar Yadav is one of his favourite players right now.

Yadav has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom since being given the opportunity to play for the men in blue.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, he has amassed 164 runs in four matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 54.66 and a strike-rate of 180.21.

“One of my favorite players these days, in this shorter format, is Suryakumar Yadav,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

While India have been flying high in the tournament, Pakistan have been nowhere near good enough as they lost to their arch-rivals by four wickets before suffering a stunning one-run loss against Zimbabwe.

With the men in green fighting for survival, they secured back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and South Africa to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.

Their next game will be against Bangladesh on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: He deserves all his success, Virat Kohli on Pakistan player who keeps world cricket exciting

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 4120 ( 56.29 % ) No! 3199 ( 43.71 % )

Like this: Like Loading...