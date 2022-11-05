Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has “proven himself all over the world”.

Afridi is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, which he was awarded due to the number of wickets he took in all three formats.

He is playing in the T20 World Cup right now following a lengthy layoff with a knee ligament injury.

In the four matches he has featured in, he has taken four wickets at an average of 24.

“He has proven himself all over the world,” Saqlain was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost to India by four wickets off the last ball of the match and then suffered a one-run loss against Zimbabwe.

With their campaign in dire straits, they managed to get it back on track with wins over the Netherlands and South Africa.

The men in green will now need to beat Bangladesh on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

