Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India captain Virat Kohli believes Pakistan skipper Babar Azam deserves all the success he has had thus far.

The 28-year-old is widely regarded to be one of the best batsmen in the world right now since he regularly scores runs in all three formats despite having the added pressure of leading his side.

Kohli added that players like Azam are needed as he keeps “world cricket exciting”.

“He deserves all of this. And eventually, you need to have players like him to keep world cricket exciting,” he told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is captaining Pakistan in the T20 World Cup right now, but it is still not confirmed if his side will reach the semi-finals or not.

The star batsman himself has not been up to scratch as he has mustered 14 runs in four matches at an average of 3.50 and a strike-rate of 46.66.

With his side’s back against the wall, they will be looking to triumph when they go up against Bangladesh on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Can’t have them batting together, Mickey Arthur says Pakistan openers must be split up

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 4120 ( 56.29 % ) No! 3199 ( 43.71 % )

Like this: Like Loading...