Pakistan captain Babar Azam has defended speedster Hasan Ali, saying he doesn’t have anything to prove.

Azam noted that he has already proven his worth in the past and there is no need for him to answer to anyone who questions his skills.

“It’s not like he has to prove something, he has already done that in the past,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Hasan was a regular face in the national team, but his run of poor performances resulted in him getting axed.

He is now playing for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has claimed 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 41.90.

Azam, meanwhile, is leading the men in green in the T20 World Cup.

They started with a losses to India and Zimbabwe before rebounding with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and South Africa, which kept their semi-finals hopes alive.

Their next match will be against Bangladesh on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

