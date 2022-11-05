Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi never gives anything less than 100 percent when he is playing for the men in green.

Afridi had been sidelined with a knee ligament injury, which saw him miss the Asia Cup, seven-match T20 series against England, and the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

However, the 22-year-old looked really good in the warm-up matches as he struck early and was among the wickets in each game.

In the four T20 World Cup matches he has played, Afridi has snapped up four wickets at an average of 24.

“Shaheen, especially the way he has come back, he is fully fit and he always gives his 100 percent,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan started their T20 World Cup campaign with two straight losses to India and Zimbabwe before turning their campaign around with wins over the Netherlands and South Africa.

With a chance to still reach the semi-finals, the men in green need to defeat Bangladesh on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

