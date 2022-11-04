Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former batting coach Younis Khan said Pakistan need Babar Azam to score big runs as it can make a huge difference to whether they win a match or not.

He pointed out that the same applies to India skipper Rohit Sharma.

With both players being in charge of their respective sides, the responsibility is on them to lead from the front.

“We all know how crucial Rohit and Babar are when it comes to scoring big runs for their teams and the importance they carry in terms of putting up performances of significance,” Younis told The Telegraph India.

Both Azam and Rohit are featuring in the T20 World Cup right now.

Azam has made 14 runs in four matches at an average of 3.50 and a strike-rate of 46.66.

Pakistan are still in the running to qualify for the semi-finals as they secured a crucial win over South Africa on Thursday.

Next up, they will take on Bangladesh in Adelaide on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

