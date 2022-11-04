Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has admitted that Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah “is a good bowler” as he hits the right areas.

Naseem has started representing the men in green in all three formats after initially only playing Test cricket.

Having shown a lot of promise, the 19-year-old prospect is starting to become a must-have bowler in the pace attack.

“Naseem Shah is a good bowler, he knows in what areas he needs to bowl and how to counter situations,” Jadeja was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem is playing for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, where he has snapped up three wickets in four matches at an average of 29 and an economy rate of 5.80.

The men in green can still make the semi-finals as they defeated South Africa on Thursday.

Pakistan will now face Bangladesh on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

