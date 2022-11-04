Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ex-Pakistan batsman Younis Ahmed said Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi is the best fast bowler in the world right now.

The reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year has been in great form throughout the year, but recently spent some time on the sidelines after suffering a right knee ligament injury.

Having missed the Asia Cup, T20 series against England and the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, Afridi is back playing for Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

With the whole world aware of the threat he poses, Younis admitted that it will be up to Afridi to once again put on a show that proves why he blows away all his competition.

“He has proved with his performance that he is the best bowler at the moment,” he told Cricket Pakistan.’

In the T20 World Cup, Afridi has claimed four wickets in four matches at an average of 24.

Pakistan managed to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive after beating South Africa by 33 runs via the D/L method on Thursday.

They will now face Bangladesh on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

