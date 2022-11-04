Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad said captain Babar Azam and the rest of the team should forget what they achieved yesterday.

He noted that “every day is a new day” and past achievements should not be dwelled on.

Instead, Miandad wants Azam and the other players to focus on being consistent and winning games for the team.

“The team must be consistent. I advise Babar and the rest of the players that every day is a new day. They should forget what they achieved yesterday,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by A-Sports.

Azam is currently leading Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, where he has scored

The men in green are still in the race to reach the semi-finals as they managed to beat South Africa on Thursday.

They will now face Bangladesh on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

