Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim said the selectors should be brave enough to tell him if “they don’t like my face”.

His remarks came when he was expressing his displeasure over being ignored since the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The 33-year-old has been searching for answers over why he is not being selected, but feels that he has not been given any concrete answers so far.

“Well if they don’t like my face, they should be brave enough to say it and I will be fine with that!” he told PakPassion.

The Pakistan team are currently playing in the T20 World Cup, where they started off by losing their first two games to India and Zimbabwe.

Despite bouncing back with a six-wicket win over the Netherlands, they are still in a precarious position.

They will now face South Africa on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

