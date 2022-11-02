Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Rumman Raees said he never needed to increase his speed as he constantly works on improving his “seam and swing abilities”.

Raees is back playing domestic cricket after spending a significant amount of time on the sidelines with injuries.

He recently played for the Bagh Stallions in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he took eight wickets in five matches at an average of 17.12.

“I have excelled my seam and swing abilities so never felt the need to increase the pace,” the 31-year-old told Geo News as quoted by Cricwick.

Raees last played international cricket in January 2018.

Overall, he has represented Pakistan in nine ODIs and claimed 14 wickets at an average of 33.14.

He has also featured in eight T20 Internationals and picked up eight wickets at an average of 27.50.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are currently taking part in the T20 World Cup, where they started off by losing their first two games to India and Zimbabwe. They then triumphed over the Netherlands by six wickets.

They will now face South Africa on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

