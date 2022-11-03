Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said his Pakistan counterpart Imad Wasim has been a “notable exclusion” from the national team lately.

Imad has not played international cricket since the 2021 T20 World Cup, but was a “regular feature” for the men in green in the shortest format.

He started being overlooked since the selectors preferred fellow left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz over him.

In fairness, Nawaz has repaid the selectors’ faith in him with a number of strong performances.

Given that he has consistently been taking wickets and is a useful batsman who can smash the ball a long way, it doesn’t see he is going anywhere anytime soon.

“Imad Wasim is a notable exclusion from Pakistan’s squad. He has been a regular feature for them in the T20 format. But he is not there this time,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Nawaz has taken two wickets in three matches at an average of 26.50.

He has also scored 31 runs at an average of 15.50 and a strike-rate of 129.16.

Pakistan lost their first two games against India and Zimbabwe, but hit back with a six-wicket win over the Netherlands.

Next up for them will be South Africa, who they will play on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

