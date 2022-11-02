Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

India batsman Virat Kohli said Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s attitude hasn’t changed, even though he is at the top of his game right now.

He added this is indicative that Azam is “very grounded in his foundations of his upbringing”.

The duo have constantly been compared to each other as they are the go-to batsman in their respective teams when the going gets tough.

“He is performing now and he is coming into his own, but I don’t see his attitude or his approach change towards me, which is a very good sign of someone who is very grounded in his foundations of his upbringing,” Kohli told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the T20 World Cup, Azam has scored eight runs in three matches at an average of 2.66 and a strike-rate 53.33.

Pakistan, however, find themselves in deep trouble as they lost their first two games to India and Zimbabwe. They bounced back with a six-wicket win over the Netherlands on Sunday.

Their next fixture will see them take on South Africa on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

