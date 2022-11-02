Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he will look to utilise Shadab Khan’s batting more often as he knows how handy the 24-year-old can be.

Shadab usually bats in the lower order, but lately, he has been promoted up the line-up.

Knowing the power he possesses and the quick runs he can score, Azam admitted that giving Shadab more batting time will further strengthen Pakistan’s “batting depth”.

“We’re also looking to utilise Shadab Khan’s batting, because batting depth is very useful in T20 cricket now,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan are now featuring in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Azam has scored eight runs in three matches at an average of 2.66 and a strike-rate 53.33.

Shadab has taken six wickets in three games at an average of 11.

He has also made 26 runs at an average of 13 and a strike-rate of 118.18.

The men in green’s next game will be against South Africa on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

