Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s rough patches don’t last long since he is a “technically sound” player with few weaknesses.

Azam has been in brilliant form across all three formats throughout the year.

Currently, he is leading his side in the T20 World Cup, where he has scored eight runs in three matches at an average of 2.66 and a strike-rate 53.33.

Aaqib also added New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and England batting ace Joe Root in the same group as Azam.

“There are two types of great players. One [are] players who, if they get stuck, their rough patch continues for a long time. The others are technically sound players, whose rough patch cannot continue that long, like Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Joe Root. It is difficult to find their weakness,” the former fast bowler told PakTV as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan started off their T20 World Cup campaign with back-to-back losses against India and Zimbabwe. They then beat the Netherlands by six wickets on Sunday.

Their next match will be against South Africa on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

